Nothing prepared me for the revelation that Guyana is under a terrorist threat

Dear Editor,

On December 15 last I travelled to the United States. As I entered the main check-in area, I was accosted by two men wearing identification badges of American Airlines. I was asked to hand over my passport, which I did, but was not prepared for the barrage of questions that followed. Here are some of the questions. Where are you coming from? I see you are a teacher, where do you teach? Do you give lessons, or are you with a school? Is it a private school? What subject do you teach? What is that (the subject)?

I was beginning to get really concerned with this line of questioning, so I demanded to see someone in a supervisory capacity. I was directed to the American Airlines agent at the check-in counter, but she could not help me, and after insisting to see someone in authority, I was approached by a male official. When I related to him my concern about the interrogation, making it clear that we are not yet a police state and are far from being North Korea, the official dropped a virtual bombshell.

“Do you know the level of terrorist threat in Georgetown?” Nothing could have prepared me for this revelation that Guyana is under a terrorist threat! But when I asked why the nation has not been notified of this imminent terrorist threat, I was told that was a matter for the government. Why I was not surprised when the check-in attendant notified me that I was selected for a “random” security check?

By the way, before boarding the flight, I had to surrender my passport at seven different locations for examination: at a kisok outside, to the two AA officials, the AA kiosk, the check-in counter, a kiosk before entering the security area, an immigration officer at the head of the line to the immigration counter, and finally at the immigration counter. But since I was selected for “random security check” my passport was checked for the eighth time.

Sincerely,

Swami Aksharananda