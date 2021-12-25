NBA roundup: Stephen Curry goes for 46 in Warriors’ win

Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II hit key hoops down the stretch and Stephen Curry exploded for 46 points as the Golden State Warriors finally got the better of the Memphis Grizzlies in a 113-104 victory Thursday night in San Francisco.

Curry’s 46 points were the product of 13-for-22 shooting overall, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range, and 12-for-12 success at the foul line.

It was his second-highest point total of the season behind only a 50-point night against the Atlanta Hawks in November.

In just his second game since returning from a knee injury, Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 21 points to go with a team-high six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Melton had 20 points apiece.

Wizards 124, Knicks 117

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 21 points and 12 assists as Washington overcame a 44-point performance by Kemba Walker to defeat host New York.

Rookie Corey Kispert scored a season-high 20 points in his first career NBA start for the Wizards, who played without leading scorer Bradley Beal. Prior to the game, Beal joined fellow starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Kyle Kuzma recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Holiday added 16 points as Washington won its second straight game. Walker made seven 3-pointers to continue his recent torrid surge. The New York native has scored 94 points in three contests since returning from a nine-game benching.

Spurs 138, Lakers 110

Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting as visiting San Antonio used a balanced attack to roll past Los Angeles.

Derrick White added 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 21 for the Spurs, who finished a 3-1 road trip. Keldon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Doug McDermott and Jock Landale added 13 points each.

LeBron James totaled 36 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and seven boards as Los Angeles’ losing streak reached a season-high four games. The Lakers continued to be short-handed with Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Head coach Frank Vogel missed his third consecutive game in protocols.

Suns 113, Thunder 101

Devin Booker scored 30 points to lead host Phoenix to its fifth straight win while ending Oklahoma City’s winning streak at three.

Booker took control in the third, with 15 points and four assists in the frame to help the Suns jump ahead for good. Cameron Johnson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Suns, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Chris Paul had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, while Josh Giddey had 17. And Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10.

Bucks 102, Mavericks 95

Khris Middleton scored a game-high 26 points, DeMarcus Cousins capped his season-high 22-point performance with a fourth-quarter flourish, and Milwaukee held on to beat host Dallas.

Cousins surpassed his season scoring high of 18 points that he set on Wednesday when he scored six of Milwaukee’s 10 points during a stretch spanning a little more than two minutes in the fourth quarter.

Jrue Holiday added 24 points for Milwaukee, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols). Jalen Brunson led six Dallas players in double-figures scoring with 19 points to go with eight assists. The Mavericks were without their star, Luka Doncic, due to COVID-related protocols as well.

Pacers 118, Rockets 106

Caris LeVert and Myles Turner recorded double-doubles and alternated turns delivering timely baskets in the fourth quarter to help Indiana defeat Houston in Indianapolis.

LeVert, serving as the point guard with Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) sidelined, posted his first double-double of the season by pairing 24 points with 11 assists. Turner added his eighth double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. LeVert had eight boards and Turner two blocks.

Christian Wood had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets, while rookie guard Jalen Green added 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from long range in his return from a 14-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Hornets 115, Nuggets 107

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Charlotte came from behind to beat Denver.

Terry Rozier scored 17 and Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each had 16 points for the Hornets, who rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to break a three-game losing streak. P.J. Washington scored 13 and Jalen McDaniels had 12.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, Facundo Campazzo scored 12 and Jeff Green, Vlatko Cancar, Will Barton and Austin Rivers had 11 each for Denver, which was outscored 38-13 in the fourth quarter.

Heat 115, Pistons 112

Tyler Herro had 29 points and Max Strus scored 26, including the go-ahead 3-point basket in the final minute, as host Miami topped Detroit.

Kyle Lowry contributed 21 points and six assists, while Gabe Vincent had 15 points and seven assists as the Heat won for the sixth time in eight games.

Trey Lyles scored a career-high 28 points for the Pistons, who have lost 16 of their past 17 games. Saddiq Bey had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Hawks 98, 76ers 96

Cam Reddish scored 18 points, John Collins added 17 and depleted Atlanta defeated host Philadelphia.

Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and Skylar Mays had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Lou Williams, Clint Capela, among others, due to health and safety protocols. Also out were De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring).

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid amassed 23 points and 10 rebounds but missed a potential tying jumper from the wing at the buzzer. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points and Tobias Harris 16. Philadelphia had Georges Niang, Danny Green, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols.

Pelicans 110, Magic 104

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 31 points, and New Orleans continued its longest win streak of the season with a victory at Orlando.

Josh Hart (22 points) made four 3-pointers and Devonte’ Graham (20 points) sank five triples, helping New Orleans win its fourth game in a row. The Pelicans were without Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) as well as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Thursday.

The Magic’s Gary Harris scored a season-high 22 points, and Cole Anthony (ankle) had 22 points and 11 assists after missing the previous three games. Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) also returned from injury and posted 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Jazz 128, Timberwolves 116

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert tallied 20 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks, and Utah cruised to a win over Minnesota in Salt Lake City.

Malik Beasley led all scorers with 33 points and D’Angelo Russell chipped in with 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for Minnesota, whose roster was limited because of COVID-19.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points for the Jazz, who have won 10 of their past 12 games. Mike Conley added 17 points and six assists, with Joe Ingles tallying 16 points and five assists.

-Field Level Media