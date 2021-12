Christmas toy drives put smiles on the faces of hundreds of E’quibo children

Hundreds of children in Region Two recently benefitted from toy drives organised by various organisations and businesses to help the most vulnerable.

Members of the Horizon Youths on the Move Organisation on Sunday hosted their toy drive and hamper distribution at Mashabo.

According to the organisation’s President and Founder, Christopher Persaud, the organisation was formed in 2017 and has since been involved in many charitable drives.