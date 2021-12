Fel’s Kitchen has taken doughnuts to a whole new level and after more than two years in business has found its niche on the local market.

The business is owned by Felicia Amin-Alfred. Her husband, Kenrick, does the deliveries, helps when she is tired of kneading dough and responds to customers on social media.

The idea for a doughnut business was sparked after family and neighbours tasted Felicia’s doughnuts and raved over them.