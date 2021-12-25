Plastic City residents go the extra mile to spread cheer and keep hope alive

She may not have much but for the past five years Vesta Yearwood, of Plastic City, has been making it a tradition to organise Christmas parties for about 75 less fortunate children in the community.

The former businesswoman, who has lived in the squatting area for about 45 years, said she started the initiative after recognising that the children were missing out on some fun.

Most of the residents of Plastic City, which is located on the foreshore of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, are living in dire circumstances.