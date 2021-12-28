Kudos to Miranda La Rose

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share my appreciation for the articles covered by Ms. Miranda La Rose. Her writing is always fluent, and easy to read.

As an Amerindian herself she has been able to highlight the Amerindian culture, and way of life in the remote parts of Guyana, and present it in a way that makes reading her articles easy and informative.

I have read her articles on a wide range of other topics, which have always been very well researched, and written.

Kudos to her. She is an asset to your newspaper.

Sincerely,

Dr. R Ramkissoon

Midland. TX