Lethem residents being tortured by firecrackers

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force recently announced that the law banning firecrackers from use by the general public and the issuance of licences to those authorized to handle same would be enforced over the Christmas season. Persons who are found guilty of this offence would be fined $95,000 and sentenced to six months in prison.

In Lethem loud explosions from powerful firecrackers sourced from Brazil are a daily occurrence. People celebrate goals scored in football matches on TV with firecrackers. This is also true for birthdays, weddings and other occasions. On any given night firecrackers can be heard some of which are released by youths in the community just for the fun of it. Babies, sick people, elderly persons and animals are constantly tortured by the explosions which sometimes go on throughout the night.

This brings into question the will of the Police Force and by extension the Government to eradicate this nuisance. The police stationed at Lethem police station and those residing in the town and neighbouring communities are fully aware of this violation of the law but turn a blind eye which results in suffering for the vulnerable. It is also evident that the Brazil entry port is not closely monitored for explosives entering the country.

With this said we are expecting the police ranks stationed at Lethem to prosecute persons found breaking this law with the same zeal that those found with small amounts of cannabis and other minor crimes are prosecuted. If this problem continues then officers should be sanctioned for negligence of duties and the necessary action taken which should include the withholding of the one-month tax-free bonus.

Yours faithfully,

Patrick Fitzpatrick