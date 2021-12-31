Cemetery Road BBQ hut still to be removed

The barbecue hut outside of the St. Pius X Church on Cemetery Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, which has been marked for demolition is still in place with the Mayor and City Engineer at odds over the issue.

A month ago, the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, had instructed City Engineer, Colvern Venture, to remove the hut, however, a fully intact BBQ hut was seen yesterday when this newspaper visited the location.

Two weeks ago Stabroek News contacted Venture and asked about the demolition of the hut. “The demolishing of the hut cannot happen just like that, it is a decision/vote that would have to be made by the council and not the mayor alone,” responded Venture who was in quarantine at the time.