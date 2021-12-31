President assents to Natural Resource Fund bill

President Irfaan Ali yesterday afternoon assented to the controversial Natural Resource Fund Bill which was passed on Wednesday in the National Assembly.

This means that in the first year of operation of the Fund in 2022, the government will be able to extract the entire amount of over US$600m and deposit that into the Consolidated Fund for budgetary use.

Notice of the assent was posted on the Office of the President Facebook page today.

The President also assented to the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2021.