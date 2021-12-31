Gov’t still unable to say who will select NRF board directors

A day after the controversial Natural Resource Fund Bill was passed in Parliament, the PPP/C government is still unable to say who will select the directors of the all-powerful board and what procedures will be followed.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh was unable to answer this question yesterday when asked by Stabroek News.

Section 5 (1) of the Natural Resource Fund bill states “there shall be a Board of Directors of the Fund which shall comprise of not less than three and not more than five members who shall be appointed by the President, one of whom shall be appointed Chairperson by the President.”