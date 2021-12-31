Essequibo fish vendor dies after house goes up in flames

A sixty-year-old fish vendor of Walton Hall, Region Two died yesterday around 1 pm as a result of a fire that completely gutted his home.

Dead is Ramdass Samdass who shared the dwelling with his common-in- law wife who is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. She was not injured or hurt during the incident. It is unclear what caused the fire and an investigation has been launched by the Anna Regina Fire Station.

According to Leon Ramroop, a nephew of the deceased, he received a call around 2 pm informing him that his uncle’s house was on fire. However, by the time he got there, his uncle had already died. Ramroop related that the fire spread quickly through the wooden house.