President will soon tell nation more about NRF board selections – AG

Attorney General Anil Nandlall says that President Irfaan Ali will soon tell the nation more about the directors of the board to be established for the Natural Resource Fund.

Nandlall says that the process will be no different from formulas outlined in other laws.

“The Bill says not more than five not less than three, it means the President can appoint. He will say as he deems fit. The legislation has given the President that prerogative. There is nothing unusual about that. That is a formula that is used on a regular basis,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted for an explanation of the selection mechanism.