BCB boasts of successful 2021 despite pandemic

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of Hilbert Foster, described the year 2021 as very successful in spite of the restrictions triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While observing all the required Covid-19 regulations, the BCB managed to forge ahead with a comprehensive developmental vision for the County.

Foster stated that 2021 can be described as the most successful of his four-year tenure, although the first three were successful as well. The vibrant Board was able to run off 19 finals during February and March 2021 before the Covid-19 situation forced a suspension of the season yet again.

The board played 10 grassroots tournaments across the county at Bush Lot Kennard, Whim, Port Mourant, Chesney, Fyrish, Cumberland, Canje, Edinburgh, No.19 Kendall’s Union, and Bush Lot United.

They included the Let’s Bet Sports Countywide 20/20, Elizabeth Styles under-21, Lewison under-15, and Nand Persaud females. Three under-19 internal zones tournaments in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Upper Corentyne were also completed.

Eight tournaments remain to be completed due to the suspension of the season and they include the Banks Beer two-day, NBS 40-Overs, Minister Mustapha under-15, and Price is Right 20/20 in Upper Corentyne.

Among the main achievements for 2021 was the donation of 26 grass cutters across the county under a ground enhancement programme, the obtaining of $324,000 worth of covers for West Berbice, 20 catching cribs to youth teams, cricket law books, and cricket gear and uniforms.

Millions of dollars’ worth of gear were donated under the Clayton Lambert Trust Fund, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, Shimron and Nirvani Trust Fund, and Vitality Inc programmes. Clubs in Berbice benefitted from over $2 million worth of cricket balls, scorebooks and trophies among other items as the Board strove to assist as much as possible.

The BCB’s impressive coaching programme was expanded with coaches visiting several clubs under the Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh programme while several mini academies and special coaching clinics were also organised to benefit hundreds of youths.

The Berbice Board also created history during the year when it published its own coaching manual and hosted four social skills sessions with funding from Patron Vickram Bharrat to train over 140 youths in basic social skills.

Meanwhile, over 300 youths received educational grants to assist them in furthering their education and 140 youths received bicycles to attend school/practice sessions.

Hundreds of other youths benefitted from donations of school bags, educational material, and uniforms, under an aggressive ‘Say Yes to Education programme’.

Seven outstanding CSEC students were honoured with financial stipends for their efforts while the BCB also hosted its annual Mother and Father of the Year Awards programme.

Additionally, Ashiek and Son Motor Supplies donated 70 inter-county caps while the Board handed out, for the first time, financial subventions to the West Berbice, Upper Corentyne, Berbice River and Umpires Associations.

A 32-page pictorial review booklet was also published along with thousands of Covid-19 and cricket development posters. One thousand “Say Yes to Covid Vaccination” stickers were also distributed across the county. Another one thousand more copies of the BCB Youth information booklet were also published.

Among the other programmes hosted during the year were Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Retired Cricketers, Tribute to Umpires and the Berbice Hall of Fame for Administrators. Ministers, Colin Croal and Susan Rodrigues were among the persons honored under the Tribute to Heroes programme.