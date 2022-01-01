GDF promotions

GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE ANNOUNCES ITS OTHER RANKS PROMOTIONS FOR 2022

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, MSS, is pleased to announce the promotion of One Thousand Twenty-One (1021) other ranks of the Guyana Defence Force. Heading the list of promotions is 17176 Acting Warrant Officer Class One Sekou Mitchell who has been elevated in rant to Substantive Warrant Officer Class One.Also promoted to the rank of Substantive Warrant Officer Class Two were Acting Warrant Officers Class One Shirlon Damon, Leyland Liverpool, Andre Worrel, Carlyn Dover and Wilfred Semple.

Meanwhile, heading the list of promoted Other Ranks at the Coast Guard is

16774 Acting Chief Petty Officer Charlton Phillips who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Chief Petty Officer.

The Chief-of-Staff, Officers and Ranks congratulate all the troops who have been promoted.

Please see extractions from the main list below;

TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS ONE

17435 Sub WO2 Eteki Stuart​​

17446 Sub WO2 Paul Gomes​

TO SUBSTANTIVE WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO

18446 Ag WO2 Kelroy Mingo​​

18713 Ag WO2 Dexter Farrell ​​

19362 Ag WO2 Glendon Aaron​​

18586 Ag WO2 Felene Joseph​​

18944 Ag WO2 Delon Peters​​​​

19385 Ag WO2 Vivian Joyce​​​​

19456 Ag WO2 Mallonie Browne​​​​

19640 Ag WO2 Richard Mc Donald

TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO

18944 Sub SSGT Delon Peters​​

19385 Sub SSGT Vivian Joyce​​

19456 Sub SSGT Mallonie Browne​​​​

19233 Sub SSGT Wavelyn Allicock​​​

19650 Sub SSGT Delroy Gibson​

TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

18685 Ag SSGT Germin Craig​​

20164 Ag SSGT Marineika Welcome ​

19227 Ag SSGT Shoneika Lewis​​

17999 Ag SSGT Eusi Pellew​​​

TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

19340 Ag SSGT Odwin Gillis ​

19624 Ag SSGT Kevin Haywood​​

20063 Ag SSGT Keron Joseph​​

20158​Ag SSGT Alana Wilson-Fraser​

21363 Ag SSGT Andrew Bright​​

22012 Ag SSGT Chris Corbin​​

22241 Ag SSGT Carlisa Atkinson​​

18191 Ag SSGT Odinga Monker​​

20546 Ag SSGT Odessa Fraser​​

21572 Ag SSGT Elvis Haynes​​

20263 Ag SSGT Terrence Morris​​

22140 Ag SSGT Herschel Gilead

18622 Ag SSGT Vernon Cummings​

18839 Ag SSGT Troy Morris​​

20211 Ag SSGT Treylon Sutton​​

20222 Ag SSGT Owen Charran​​

20403 Ag SSGT Henry Watts​​

20555 Ag SSGT Roselle Peters​​​

20639 Ag SSGT Samuel Waldron​​

21200 Ag SSGT Esther Charles​​

19390 Ag SSGT Ryan Tappin​​

20539 Ag SSGT Glennis Braithwaite​

20968 Ag SSGT Tonia Wallerson​​

17885 Ag SSGT Maxwell Hyles​​

19619​Ag SSGT Juluka Lambert​​​

19601​Ag SSGT Alias Raphael​​​

20168​Ag SSGT Ann Marks​​

20538​Ag SSGT Sadee Joseph​​

22587​Ag SSGT Carlisle Waddell​​

19332​Ag SSGT Clinton Collins​​​

20064 Ag SSGT Adrian Birch​​​

20128​Ag SSGT Devendra Narine​​

21514​Ag SSGT Ralph Osborne​​​

TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT / SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

17363 Sub SGT Calvin Simon​​

18353​Sub SGT Julian Punch​​​​​

18692 Sub SGT Duane Thomas​​

20066 Sub SGT Royden Wilson​​

24351 Sub SGT Lester Lewis​​

TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT

20682 Sub SGT Jancyah Cummings​

20516 Sub SGT Aubrey Steede​​

20597 Sub SGT Clive Etwaria​​

21969 Sub SGT Quawsi Liverpool​​

20699 Sub SGT Robert Adams​

20832 Sub SGT Marwin Layne​​

20170 Sub SGT Antoinette Lewis​​

20902 Sub SGT Dallas King-Aaron​

20987 Sub SGT David John​​

20030​Sub SGT Montel Gilead​​​

20065​Sub SGT Omoley Ayling​​

20339​Sub SGT Kevin Adams​​

21225​Sub SGT Samuel Leitch​​

21688​Sub SGT Keioma Livan​​​

21509​Sub SGT Jamaine Fraser​

TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT / ACTING STAFF SERGEANT

20967​Ag SGT Bernard Rudder​

TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT

19779 Ag SGT Welton Hazel​​

22008 Ag SGT Brentnol Carmichael​

22224 Ag SGT Wayne Winter​​

20500 Ag SGT Jairam Ramlakhan​

21264 Ag SGT Pierre Mc Neil​​

22094 Ag SGT Dellon De Abreu​​

22109​Ag SGT Trevor David​​

20891 Ag SGT Dacia Campbell-Pyle​

20549 Ag SGT Michelle Holligan​​

18965 Ag SGT Oslen Ollivierre​​

21970 Ag SGT Leon Dorway​​

22101 Ag SGT Jason Hall​​​

22125 Ag SGT Stevie Petrie​​

22240 Ag SGT Travis Pole​​​

22294 Ag SGT Timeon Mc Pherson​

22001 Ag SGT Robert Stellingburg​

21568 Ag SGT Dwain Edinboro​​

20548 Ag SGT Coreen Souvenir​​

20941 Ag SGT J Franz Johnson​​

21232 Ag SGT Leon Regis​​​

20833 Ag SGT Claudia Fraser​​

18820 Ag SGT George Murray​​

20604 Ag SGT Junior Spencer​​

21022​Ag SGT Quince Griffith​​

18564 Ag SGT Dorwin Archer​​

21938 Ag SGT Natisha Dos Santos​

19471 Ag SGT Cyon Kitt​​​

21178 Ag SGT Barbara Emanuel​​

21988 Ag SGT Nelroy Hicks​​

22121 Ag SGT Jermaine Jacobs​​

21696​Ag SGT Cleon Griffith​​​

20935​Ag SGT Shelton Jones​​

22142​Ag SGT Teon Sampson​​​

20997​Ag SGT Rayon Hamilton​​

21146​Ag SGT Shonwin Charles​​

21168 Ag SGT Siltan David​​​

20561​Ag SGT Trevette Saul ​​​​

20882​Ag SGT Malissa James​​​

20883​Ag SGT Nichola La Rose​​

21408 Ag SGT Densley Lewis​​​

22015 Ag SGT Jamal Johnson​​

20626 Ag SGT Dolyn Woodroffe​​

22047 Ag SGT Nakeitho Nestor​

20906 Ag SGT Raoul Forte​​​

21328 Ag SGT Raul Jones​​​

20355 Ag SGT Ewart Lewis

COAST GUARD

TO SUBSTANTIVE SENIOR PETTY OFFICER

19025 Ag SPO Neil Mc Allister

19111 Ag SPO Marion Budburgh

19151 Ag SPO Iralyn Welcome

19868 Ag SPO Orlando Barkie ​​​​

21466 Ag SPO Adesini Benjamin

22359 Ag SPO Dornford Wray

22730 Ag SPO Paul David

TO ACTING SENIOR PETTY OFFICER

20563 Sub PO Letrisha Sutherland

19575 Sub PO Deroy Phillips

20097 Sub PO Seon Phillips

20176​Sub PO Rosamund Alfred

20509 Sub PO Roguen Forde

TO SUBSTANTIVE PETTY OFFICER

20675 Ag PO Elroy Allen

20302 Ag PO Troy Stewart

21382 Ag PO Brad James

21646 Ag PO Delcenia Daniels

21888 Ag PO Shenel Sansculotte

24358 Ag PO Kenneth Benn

20175 Ag PO Shavain Cambridge – Leitch

TO ACTING PETTY OFFICER

21438 Sub LR Fitzroy Mars

21505 Sub LR Mark Rover

21827 Sub LR Kevon Fordyce

21546 Sub LR Mark Burrowes

21806 Sub LR John Grant

21876 Sub LR Romain Welch

22343 Sub LR Denwin Adams

21791 Sub LR Deon Smith

TO SUBSTANTIVE LEADING RATING

22453 Ag LR Quincy Campbell

21074 Ag LR Ordella Bobb

21353 Ag LR Mark Chisholm

22205 Ag LR Norvan Nelson

22952 Ag LR Kevana Fraser

23296 Ag LR Dwayne July

23399 Ag LR Stephon Matthews

23572 Ag LR Warren Prince

23641 Ag LR Kellon Reece

23536 Ag LR Akeem Ramascindo

23808 Ag LR Robert Durant

23893 Ag LR Treshaun Moore

23987 Ag LR Paul Yaw

24076 Ag LR Joel Allicock

23042 Ag LR Roydell Arthur

23125 Ag LR Cordell Melville

TO ACTING LEADING RATING

22770 Sub AR Travis Chesney

22764 Sub AR Nicholas Belgrave

21521​Sub AR Elon Fraser

21769 Sub AR Michael Edwards

22625 Sub AR Allison Benjamin

22728 Sub AR Quincy Duncan

23681 Sub AR Renee Lewis

23748 Sub AR Dexroy Mc Garrell

23905 Sub AR Aubrey Clement

22958 Sub AR Dellon Millington

23338 Sub AR Heron Enniss

24393 Sub AR Machello Nelson​​​

Additionally, 171 Recruits and Privates of the Regular Force and Guyana People’s Militia have been promoted to the rank of Acting Lance Corporal while 422 Lance Corporals were made Substantive in their rank. Thirty four GPM Recruits have also been promoted to the rank of Private.