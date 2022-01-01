Norton says accepts reality of PPP/C gov’t

Newly-elected leader of the PNCR, Aubrey Norton says that the reality is that the PPP/C is the government of Guyana and President Irfaan Ali and his office are accepted, but it does not change his belief that the 2020 election was manipulated to give those results thus making the government an “installed one”.

He stated that he and his party want a unified Guyana and he will meet with President Ali at any time, with the understanding that Ali is President and his party, the ruling government.

“I don’t need to recognize anybody. I need to know that they are the government and do what is required in the context. Everybody knows that they are the government…,” Norton told the Stabroek News in an interview last Thursday.