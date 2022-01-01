With no light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Happy New Year is a distant fantasy

Dear Editor,

Around this time last year, people the world over expressed collective joy as 2020 drew to a close. Oh, yes it was a horrible year. We endured racial bias fueled by lies and distortions in the media, which led to riots and protests in the streets, and an election, the likes of which has never before been seen. Amalgamate to that, the worldwide fear of the Wuhan virus and lockdowns that almost brought all of human existence to a screeching halt. Worsening a bad situation, authoritarian political leaders appeared to delight in flexing their muscles to push constituents into compliance with whatever Covid mandates they decided to implement at any given time, all in the name of health. From the outset, it was apparent that no one really knew what to do, except to put a halt to all normal human relations and activities. No gatherings at all, even for religious services, funerals and death bed good-byes.

Little wonder that so many were hopeful that 2021 would herald the return of some semblance of what we once knew as normal living. Sadly, it did not. Many people are as spooked by the virus as they ever were, and with each new variant the fear index spikes up, thanks primarily to media hype. Distancing, masking, and multiple vaccinations are still very much with us. There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic. We are being told that although we distance, although we wear masks, although we get vaccinated two or three times, we can still get the virus and be sick. We are vaccinating our children, as young as five years old. Scientific experts are still in disagreement with each other over the proper way to deal with the virus. Experts on one news outlet contradict experts on another news outlet. Leaders make up their own rules, and depending on who you are, or where you live, will determine the mandates and rules by which you must abide.

So, as another depressing year draws to a close, the memory cells begin to kick in. Memories of good years before politics and pandemics began dominating our lives; bringing us down, pitting us against each other, destroying families and ruining childhood for too many of our children. Remembering long past “Happy New Years’” seem like a distant fantasy, an innocent dream where we fondly bid our farewells to the good old year and look forward to a promising new beginning. As things stand now, the very term “Happy New Year” sounds quaint, a relic of a romanticized time gone by. Partying, blowing horns, laughing and dancing in crowded rooms with strangers, counting down the seconds to midnight, balloons and streamers released from the ceiling, all of which does not ring true anymore. That was a time of frivolity and carefree abandonment. All of which does not really seem appropriate now. Frivolity and carefree abandonment are luxuries we no longer possess.

This is the second consecutive year, where we are not bidding the old year a fond farewell, but at the same time, taking an enormous sigh as we say “good riddance to this horrible year” and pray that somehow the next 12 months will be better. Of course, as individuals it is imperative for our own mental health that we keep our perspective in check, and limit our exposure to media doomsayers, and, to the degree we are able, not allow the political hacks to control our lives. In that spirit, I wish everyone a very Healthy and Happy New Year.

Sincerely,

Yvonne Sam