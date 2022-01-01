Empower Guyana founder working to share knowledge

Growing up at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, empowerment advocate, Amar Panday wanted to help people to develop themselves so they in turn could help others. Having gained some experience in knowledge sharing and advocacy in the world of work he set about creating the organisation Empower Guyana Consultancy (EGC) with a three-fold mission to achieve his ambitions.

In an interview, the 38-year-old Panday told Stabroek Weekend, “I see my role in life as an educator, as a facilitator. So in all the jobs I held, I have always gravitated towards sharing and transferring of knowledge.”

A former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC), Panday said, “I took on the role of CEO as I saw it as a way to make a contribution to the education and protection of children in Guyana. It was another avenue in which I was able to share and transfer knowledge.”