How will you shop and eat in 2022?

For almost 2 years now, because of the pandemic, how we shop for food, cook, and eat have changed. We have all had to adjust in a variety of ways such as lining up to shop, having others select our fresh produce and meats, learning how to cook and at times overeating. Over the past year, some things have adjusted, in some cases relaxed, as populations continue to be vaccinated but they have not returned to the pre-Covid period, and I do not think they ever will. Times have changed and we must move on too. And so I ask, given the changes, how will you shop, cook, and eat in 2022? But before you answer, let’s take a quick look at some of the occurrences in our shopping, cooking, and eating as a result of the pandemic.