Miner admits to killing drinking buddy at Mazaruni

Miner, Lexroy Garraway, called ‘Bam Bam,’ now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty yesterday, to the 2019 killing of his drinking buddy, Eric Nurse.

Moments after the criminal session opened at the High Court at Suddie, Garraway threw himself at the mercy of the Court, pleading not guilty to the capital offence on which he had initially been indicted.

He admitted, however, to the lesser count of manslaughter, that he unlawfully killed Nurse on May 23rd, 2019 at Takutu Landing, Mazaruni River.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow has deferred sentencing to March 8th for a probation report.