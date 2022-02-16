Countries have responsibility to manage oil and gas resources well – Surinamese President

By Lakhram Bhagirat

As both Guyana and Suriname continue to make significant oil discoveries, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said that the onus is on countries to ensure that they manage their oil and gas resources in a responsible manner.

He expressed the sentiment yesterday while addressing the opening of the international energy conference which is being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. The conference is being held under the theme “Charting a Sustainable Energy Future” and concludes on Friday.

“The leaders and their people have a historic and unique past (and) a responsibility and obligation to manage the oil and gas resources well. To do so in such a way that a sustainable and reliable path forward is set to create an economy upon which future generations can build and derive a steady income from.