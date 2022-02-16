Interdicted police officer for retrial over rape

Interdicted police officer, Wayde Padmore, now faces a retrial after a jury was unable to arrive at a verdict on charges against him of allegedly sexually assaulting a thirteen-year-old girl back in December 2019 and October 2020.

Following hours of deliberations yesterday afternoon, the 12-member panel announced through its forewoman that it was deadlocked—in a proportion of 9-3—on all three counts levelled against the accused.

In the circumstances, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry informed Padmore that the jury was hung and he would be free to go, but that he would be informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, as to when he would be retried.