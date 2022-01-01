Ministry launches children’s books to encourage conversations about abuse

In an effort to make conversations about child abuse easier between adults and children, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has announced the launch of two new books.

The books – the Every Safe Child Story Book and the every Safe Child Colouring Book – were conceptualised by Minister Vindhya Persaud, and were launched earlier this week under the Ministry’s ‘Every Child Safe’ campaign, which started earlier this year.

Persaud took into account that it is not always easy for adults to explain matters related to child abuse. “The books are a comfortable way of opening up conversations between an adult and child so that they can address child abuse. It can be quite an uncomfortable subject for the adult to discuss with the child but this colouring book gives the opening and guides the adult on how to explain in a very meaningful way,” Persaud was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry on the launch of the books.