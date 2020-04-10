Pandemic has placed all children at a higher risk of abuse in their homes

Dear Editor,

The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to cause significant changes in many areas of our lives and many of these changes are explained on both mass media and social media. Social distancing is, at the moment, our new norm; so is working at home and online classrooms. However, an important topic that is not as pervasive as the others but is of equal importance is: how should COVID-19 influence our parenting approach for safeguarding our children from abuse?

Parents, it is important that we realize our children are aware of everything that is going on around them. They notice and feel our constant tension and anxiety. They have never experienced anything like this before. However, parents need to be mindful that children may not readily or directly express their thoughts and feelings as we adults would. It is therefore important that parents show calmness, strength and hope during this difficult period. Beware of exposing your children to negative conversations about the current situation that may add to their tension and fears. Take time to listen to your children and listen keenly to any ‘hidden messages’ that our children may try to share with you and be ready to act in the best interest of your child in order to help protect your child from harm. Be sure to have the correct information on COVID-19 so that you can answer your children’s questions correctly on how they can protect themselves and others from the virus.

Parents, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed your children in a “lockdown” too and as such demands from you more time with your children. This time should be spent in conversations with your children building a stronger bond and to help plan their daily activities so that you too as parents can have time to yourselves to take care of your own mental wellbeing.

During this time parents should also observe their children’s behaviours as this may help them recognize any harm they are faced with and may find difficult to speak about. Parents please understand that children are mostly abused, including sexual abuse, in their own homes by their family members. For those parents who are employed under essential services, take great care to ensure that your children are under the supervision of someone you and your child trust and someone that makes the child feels comfortable. It is the responsibility of every parent to ensure that their children are protected from violence and abuse.

In our work at ChildLinK, particularly in the Child Advocacy Centres where we work with children who have been sexually abused, there has been an increase in children accessing the services of the centres immediately after school holidays. Abusers, especially sexual predators, have easier access to children when they are home. Children whilst at home also have fewer opportunities to report abuse since they are not going to school where they can tell a friend or teacher or someone in the community who may report and get help to the children. It is critical that mothers and fathers and all adults with responsibility for children be much more aware of the risks their children are exposed to during this pandemic and they are locked in at home for a much longer period. It is necessary for every adult in the life of a child particularly fathers to recognize that mothers are usually left to correct and supervise the children and often resort to physical punishment out of frustration. Fathers your support with correcting and supervising children is even more vital at this time. Mothers need to be more vigilant in preventing child sexual abuse of both their daughters and sons. Whilst girls are at higher risk there has been a growing increase of sexual abuse of boys. Neighbours take an interest in the wellbeing and protection of children in your neighbourhood. You may be the only one a child can depend on to report and bring them help from abuse. This pandemic has placed all children at a higher risk of abuse in their homes since they cannot leave and have fewer means to report the abuse.

ChildLinK is working to create a Guyanese society where every child grows up in a loving, safe and secure family and community. The Recovery, Safe-guarding and Reintegration initiative is supported by the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana and partners with the CPA and several agencies to reintegrate children to safe families and educate the wider society on the prevention of child abuse. Please write us with comments, questions and how you would like to get involved in protecting children in your community at admin@childlinkgy. org. Report child abuse by calling the CPA on 227-0979, the closest Police station or ChildLinK on 233-3500 or email: admin@childlinkgy.org.

Yours faithfully,

Shaquita Thomas

Communications Officer

ChildLinK Inc