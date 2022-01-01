Maybe Coretta should listen to Ignatius -Merundoi Preview for January 3 to January 9, 2022

‘Lil finger point to de big thumb and sey nah guh!’

Aunty Myrtle thinks Xena’s life is in danger and takes action!

Why has Coretta turned up at Ignatius’s home? Will she get past Shelly and be successful in seeing him?

The National Coordinating Coalition is ready to help Benecia as a Venezuelan migrant but will she accept this support? Will she be firm with Alanzo?

ExxonMobil receives a World Petroleum Excellence Award for efforts in building local economic capacity and Dinah is determined that they assist in training youths in Merundoi.

It was going to happen. Maurice and Denzil face off!!

Goldman intervenes to stop Domestic Violence!

Where is Sgt. Murray? You are needed in Merundoi!!Threats are flying left, right and centre!

