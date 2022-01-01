LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)
The Lucas Stock Index increased 0.560 percent during the final period of trading in December 2021. The stocks of five companies were traded with 52,872 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and no Tumblers. The stock price of Banks DIH (DIH) rose 1.818 percent on the sale of 32,986 and that of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 0.714 percent on the sale of 15,000 shares. In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 386; 2,000 and 2,500 shares respectively. The LSI closed at 1,028.79.