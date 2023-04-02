Last Update: 1,657.925 Movement: 0.984%

Current Update: 1,674.238 YTD Movement: 3.226%

LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index gained 1.649 percent during the final period of trading in March 2023 on the sale of 36,404 shares. In a rare occurrence, the stocks of all nine companies in the Index traded with five of them as Climbers and four as Tumblers. With the value of the Climbers outweighing that of the Tumblers, the LSI moved in a positive direction in consecutive weeks.

The Climbers were led by Citizens Bank Inc (CBI) which arose from its slumber to record a gain of 139.726 percent on the sale of 800 shares. Joining CBI was Caribbean Container Inc (CCI) which stock price rose 25 percent on the sale of 6,600 shares. The favourable movement of the LSI continued with contributions from Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) which price rose 6.030 percent on the sale of 1,422 shares. The stock price of Sterling Products Limited (SPL) rose 4.200 percent on the sale of 285 shares while that of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) rose 0.172 percent on the sale of 7,933 shares.

In contrast, the stock price of Banks DIH (DIH) fell 0.500 percent on the sale of 6,657 shares. Slipping alongside DIH was the stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) which fell 0.498 percent on the sale of 1,620 shares. Also, the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) declined 0.333 percent on the sale of 7,505 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock price of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) remained unchanged on the sale of 3,582 shares.

The LSI closed at 1,701.849.