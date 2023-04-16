Last Update: 1,693.257 Movement: – 0.012%

Current Update: 1,693.052 YTD Movement: 4.386%

LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index lost 0.012 percent during the second period of trading in April 2023 on the sale of 80,226 shares. Trading in this second period of April saw one Climber and two Tumblers, with the impact of the Tumblers causing the LSI to lose G$117M in value.

The lone Climber was Caribbean Container Inc (CCI) whose stock price rose 12 percent on the sale of 510 shares. The tradeoff in the index this week was among the manufacturing companies with the stock prices of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Banks DIH overpowering the gains from CCI. The stock price of DDL fell 0.325 percent on the sale of 754 shares while that of DIH fell 0.093 percent on the sale of 64,375 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Citizens Bank Inc (CBI), Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 13,565; 330; 5 and 687 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,693.052.