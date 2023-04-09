Social worker Poshia Bryan modelled success for her children while overcoming betrayal

Social worker Poshia Bryan was plunged into heartbreak and hardship in 1998 when her then husband migrated leaving her to fend for herself and six children between the ages of 4 and 15 years old and reportedly marrying someone else before they divorced. However, she managed to vanquish that adversity and emerge triumphant.

“Breaking up, rebuilding life with six children, including four boys, and studying to uplift the family was no easy feat. I’m long over all of that but you asked. There were times I went to bed not knowing how I was going to feed them. There was never ever once the temptation to look for a man to help me. I say God did it, not me. I overcame the odds. Sometimes I am amazed. When one of my sons had to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams, I sold my washing machine to get money to pay for the exams,” she told Stabroek Weekend.