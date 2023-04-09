Lead to Influence training facility launched at Lusignan

Intending to create influential and impactful leadership in companies, Dr Shanti Persaud last week commissioned her state-of-the-art Lead to Influence training facility at Lusignan, a close to $200 million investment.

In an interview with this publication, Persaud, who holds a doctorate in Transformational Leadership, explained that the building which has a swimming pool, is set up to accommodate various kinds of team building and leadership training. She said it will be of huge assistance to her as she tailors training and coaching programmes for companies. However, she added that the building is also available to be rented for similar activities and would be ideal for team retreats.