Lusignan Heliport for October completion

Anticipating construction works to be completed by October of this year on its US$5 million-plus facility, Lusignan Heliport directors yesterday announced that the company plans to build this country’s first polytechnic training centre that would also offer helicopter underwater escape training (HUET) and Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) certification.

“Orinduik Development Inc. and OMIC Training Center Guyana Inc. have teamed up to provide the first HUET/BOSIET training center and Polytechnic drilling/aviation school in Guyana,” the company yesterday stated in an advertisement in the Guyana Chronicle.

The Stabroek News yesterday visited the Lusignan facility and met for the first time, one its directors, Brian Backer.