Feeling blessed

It’s one of the features of daily living that we often look back at our lives and feel fortunate for some of the things that have come our way. I have several friends in this category who will from time to time make this point about their own situation, and it occurred to me very recently, after a very touching email from my friend and fellow musician George Jardim, who spoke about his own satisfaction with things on his plate, triggering me into reflecting on what he said as it related to my life. I have noted this before, but it bears repeating.