Whopping 485 new cases of COVID reported

The Ministry of Health today said that Guyana has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 Update where he stated that some 485 new COVID infections were reported.

According to the Minister the country’s total active cases have increased to 1,824 which he noted was a big jump.

“It’s probably the highest total we have had in a day and maybe these numbers would even go further,” the health minister said.

Observers says the rise in infections could be linked to the possible arrival here of the Omicron variant and the high level of socializing during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.