Guyana exported $2.5b worth of coconut products last year – ministry

Guyana exported over $2.5 billion worth of coconut and coconut byproducts last year which represents a $600 million increase compared to the $1.9 billion that was exported in 2020.

The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday said in a release that of that amount, virgin coconut oil exports stood at some $685 million while export earnings for dried coconuts totalled some $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the release said that the government through the ministry is continuing its efforts to make quality planting materials available to farmers in the coconut industry.