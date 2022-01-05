Residents of Experiment, Bath being subjected to loud and vulgar music

Dear Editor,

We, the residents of Experiment, Bath, West Bank Berbice have been subjected to the most obscene and vulgar music which is being played at deafening decibels and emanating from not only some houses armed with huge music systems but from cars with the entire trunks retrofitted and burdened with gigantic speakers. May I make it clear that this scenario pertains not only to holidays but is normal for birthdays, weddings and even before and after funerals.

Editor, it eludes my understanding how these vehicles are given fitness when they are permanently modified to accommodate this noise nuisance gadget and allowed to violate the laws with impunity. Anyone who requires music for a function hires these cars which will then be positioned on the street and blast away, disturbing the quiet and peace of anyone within a half-mile radius.

Birthdays are celebrated from the evening until 2 to 3 a.m., and the police patrol sometimes passes and will never intervene despite being cognizant that this unbearable noise nuisance is criminal. Sadly, numerous calls to the Fort Wellington Police Station are futile. The usual response is that the patrol is out or worse there is no response at all. This has been the situation over the last five years. Even when the telephone numbers of the perpetrators are given to the police, there is still no reprieve. Fortunately, on one occasion when I called the Central Police Station the rank there called the perpetrator and admonished him and there was a short respite for about an hour, but ignorance then took control and the music was played even louder.

Editor, I am kindly requesting the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the Officer in Charge of the Fort Wellington Police Station starts doing his job in a professional manner in order to curb this noise nuisance which is plaguing an entire village. I am sure that this problem is not peculiar to my village only, but it is a national problem which has been allowed to grow and fester and now seems to be uncontrollable. Similar situations are posted on Facebook on a regular basis and lives are lost because the police are reluctant to enforce the Laws of the Land.

Please let us make rectifying this

nuisance a priority in 2022.

Yours sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)