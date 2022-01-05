President in budget meetings

President Irfaan Ali yesterday oversaw several meetings by Ministries and Government agencies for the 2022 budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

A release from the Office of the President said that Ali charged his officials to “ensure shrewd management tactics are used to guarantee positive spending aimed at overall development and growth”.

The President was joined by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh.