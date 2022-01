A truck yesterday demolished a portion of the fence of the Rahaman and Sons Used Spare Parts and Auto Sales store at 3F Success, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the vehicle was coming from Berbice in the wee hours of yesterday heading to Georgetown when the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the concrete fence of the store. No one was severely injured.

According to the store owner, Raheem Rahaman, the damage is estimated at around $1.5 million.