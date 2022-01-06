National footballer charged with illegal possession of firearm

A national footballer was denied bail yesterday after being charged with illegally having an Astra pistol in his possession.

Richie Richards, 30, of Lot 194 Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he answered to the charge. He pleaded not guilty to having a .22 Astra pistol in his possession on January 3, at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

According to the police prosecutor, at about 17:00 hrs police ranks were on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Stone Avenue, Campbellville when they received information concerning Richards. The police then went to the street, where Sergeant Reid saw Richards walking. The sergeant then asked Richards to let him conduct a search. The sergeant was granted permission and upon checking the man, found a .22 Astra pistol and an empty matching magazine in the right side front pocket of his pants. Richards allegedly admitted that he was not the owner of a gun licence. He was then cautioned, arrested, and taken to the Kitty Police Station.