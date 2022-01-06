Trinidad man charged with double murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Twenty-seven year old Ceyon Nicholas of Simon Road, Carapo, has been charged with the murders of Richie Richard Ragoo and Emmanuel Nyron Phillip and the attempted murder of another man.

The following is a press release from the TTPS:

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two officers have started 2022, by solving a double murder, which took place in Carapo in October 2021. CEYON NICHOLAS, aka, ‘Six’, 27, of Simon Road, Carapo, is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate tomorrow, charged with the murders of Richie Richard Ragoo and Emmanuel Nyron Phillip and the attempted murder of another man.

The accused was also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, on Tuesday 4th January, 2022. Ragoo, 33, a mechanic, of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, Phillip, 42, a truck driver, of Carapo Main Road, Carapo and another man, were at Ragoo’s garage on October 25th 2021, when they were approached by a lone gunman.

The assailant fired several shots at the men and then escaped. Ragoo and Phillip died at the scene, while the third man was taken to the Arima Health Facility for treatment. The accused was arrested on Wednesday 29th December, 2021, by Cpl (Ag.) Durity of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol, in the Carapo district.