A Buxtonian reception, with smiling faces, for the Opposition can be politically therapeutic

Dear Editor,

Too many, sadly, Alexander and the antediluvians of the PNC/WPA are living on Planet Mars. I spent a week, last week, in Guyana, and went into Buxton twice, buying jelly coconuts and salara, and walking around like good ‘ole’ times. The reception and smiling faces were great – just like ‘ole’ times. I bet Hinds, Kwayana, not even Ogunseye had done that recently. They should try it sometime. It would be politically therapeutic for them. By the way, Hinds, Black people, correction, Buxton black people make the best damn salara. Oh, and I witnessed an Indian boy, about 12, approach the Black coconut vendor and asked him for help to cross the road. Crossing roads in Guyana is now suicidal. The vendor left me half way and attended to the boy. On his return, I asked if the boy was his son. He said no, he did not know the boy. Take that below your belt, Hinds. And you can’t stop me from going there, in Buxton or in Plaisance (where I frequented the Lyric cinema and watched a thousand Indian movies as boy), and to eat black pudding or salara. Sorry ole man, you are over.

Sincerely,

Gokarran Sukhdeo