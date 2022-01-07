High-flying women in India’s oil and gas industry

India, with an estimated oil consumption level of an estimated 4,480,000 barrels per day ranks third behind the United States and China and is among the elite insofar as national oil consumption is concerned. But that is not the only reason for its popularity in the global oil & gas industry.

In a world where the ‘top brass’ amongst the standout executives in the sector are overwhelmingly males, the country’s largest oil and gas producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) recently announced the appointment of Alka Mittal as its Interim Chairman and Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), – the first woman to head the country’s largest oil and gas producer.