A 63-year-old taxi driver disappeared from his Soesdyke-Linden Highway home more than a week ago and his family is fearful that he is a victim of foul play.

Samantha Bacchus yesterday told Stabroek News during a telephone interview that she last heard from her brother, Joseph Daniel Bacchus on Christmas Day.

The woman explained that the family received a call from Joseph’s wife on Wednesday who informed them that he was missing.