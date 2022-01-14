Thirty-one Trinidad cops have died from COVID

(Trinidad Express) Two more police officers have died as a result of Covid-19.

They are acting Snr Supt in the Port of Spain Division Terrance Nobbee, and WPC Ianna Johnson Eccles.

To date, 31 officers have died as a result of complications from contracting the virus.

Nobbee, who had been battling the virus in hospital for the last two weeks, died on Monday.

The Express was told that Eccles, who was last attached to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) in Maraval, died on Monday as well.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob had previously pleaded with his officers to get vaccinated, noting that they were frontline workers, engaging with the public on a daily basis, in a world that showed that statistically, unvaccinated persons were more likely to succumb to the effects of the virus.