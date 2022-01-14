It is time a thorough scientific investigation be done on the low fish harvesting issue

Dear Editor,

Is there credible evidence to explain why fishermen are experiencing low catches? With reference to the Stabroek News article titled ‘Liliendaal fishers lament low catches’ published on January 11, I’m wondering if there is any credible evidence gathered through studies conducted by scientists in Guyana, or other relevant personnel/entities, to substantiate the widespread claims that low catches or scarcity of fish is directly linked to oil exploration and drilling presently occurring in Guyana.

These sorts of articles come across as mere speculation and fail to provide the public with even a fraction of proof. What happened to investigative journalism? While the plight of the fishermen cannot be ignored, and it is very sad indeed due to the public interest in this matter, because of its prominence it has taken more ‘digging’, corroboration and the use of scientific evidence should be pursued and presented to the public. Is there any governmental or non-governmental body that monitors the fishing industry? What about overfishing and the concentration of fishermen in particular areas? Are they fishing near or where the oil companies have their offshore equipment and conducting drilling activities? What about commercial fishing in Guyana’s waters by both local and foreign entities, is there any entity that monitor the big players in the industry? Are there endangered species of marine life in Guyana’s waters due to preference by local/foreign markets? Are conservation and the education of fishermen by the relevant agencies on good practices while fishing a reality?

On the topic of the areas in which people fish, has there been changes in the water, introduction of new species which might affect native populations and does the country actually have the relevant personnel to investigate these issues, present their findings and maintain up-to-date records? Regardless, it could turn out that the activities of the oil industry are affecting marine life, and thereby impoverishing our fishermen, but one cannot make a case based on tales and speculation alone. Then, if there is a direct relationship, was the economic impact on the locals in the fishing industry considered by the Government of Guyana before it gave the oil players the go ahead to commence drilling activities; were any studies done? Guyana is definitely not the first country where oil exploration activities are occurring. Neighbouring countries such as Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have been producing oil for decades; were their fishermen and the fishing industry as a whole affected by the activities of the oil companies? What about countries such as Norway and the USA with stricter regulations and monitoring? Are they affected and if so, what measures have they implemented that Guyana hasn’t?

Editor, I do empathise with our fishermen, feel that their concerns should be addressed and they should receive some sort of relief from the government to help them overcome their predicament, for example, retraining and economic relief, but more investigation needs to be done and solutions offered to address this situation. Fish is an integral part of our diet and this topic is of great concern to the public.

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran