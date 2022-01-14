Cleanup underway

PhotosCleanup underwayBy Stabroek News January 14, 2022 Ahead of this weekend’s massive cleanup exercise by the Joint Services in collaboration with the Private Sector and combined agencies, the Joint Services yesterday morning deployed two front end loaders and four trucks as well as personnel to remove accumulated garbage at Drury Lane, Campbellville. The target area is the eastern half of Drury Lane between Sheriff Street and Stone Avenue. The site has since been visited by several senior Joint Services Officers and members of the combined agencies who will be participating in the larger exercise this weekend.Comments
