Make it a better place

If we never stand for anything, maggots will be burrowing into our flesh before we realize we should have lived. What is a life that is soon forgotten? Our time here should be memorable so that our descendants see it necessary to pour libation in our honour.

The ones who recognize their purpose and live it are the most fortunate amongst us. They may be loud or silent, rich, or poor, but will leave an indelible mark on this world because they walked in their truth. In a world where chaos and misery abound, where voices are increasingly silenced before they can even speak and where the people do not stand in their power, hell occurs. Our skins are not scorched by fire but analyze the circumstances around our existence and ask yourself, could it not be much better?