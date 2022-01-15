Trinidad: Five killed in seven hours

(Trinidad Guardian) Investigations are continuing into three incidents where a total of five men were killed during the period Thursday night into yesterday morning in Sangre Grande, Arima and St Ann’s.

Three men were gunned down in Sangre Grande on Thursday night.

The first triple murder for the year occurred along the Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande, at about 9.30 pm.

According to a police report, the bodies of two men were found seated in the driver’s seat and front seat of a vehicle. The third victim was found dead lying on the ground outside of the vehicle. The victims were identified as Jhermac Quashie, 25, Terrance Nixon, 29, and Skeete Sanchez, 28.

Police said all three men were shot multiple times about their bodies. There were several bullet holes to the front windscreen and side windows as well which police suggests that the men while in the car were ambushed by gunmen with high powered weapons who opened fire on them.

Investigations are continuing as there is no motive yet for the killings.

In another unrelated incident, a man identified as Jesse Hernandez, 34, of John Street, Mt Zion Road in Arima was shot also on Thursday night. Police said at about 9 pm Hernandez was in his back yard when a white wagon stopped in front of his house. Two gunmen exited the vehicle and ran into the yard straight to the back yard where Hernandez was standing and opened fire on him. The men then returned to the wagon and drove off.

Hernandez was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was medically attended to but later died. In another unrelated killing, a 60-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight in St Ann’s early on Friday morning. That victim was identified as David Joseph.

Police said at about 3.45 am Joseph was at St Anns Road near Sydenhan Avenue when he got into a fight with a man who was seen wearing a black and white hoodie.

During the fight Joseph was stabbed several times. The attacker fled the scene.

Joseph attempted to run but collapses on the ground near a fruit stall where he died.

Residents subsequently called in the police.