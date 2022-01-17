Green Team takes the `green’ —defeats Black Team 19-10 in winner take all Saturday for cash incentive

The competitive juices of players from the national rugby team flowed on Saturday at the National Park following a break for the holidays.

In a ‘Winner take All’ 7s game for $100USD, the ‘Green Team’ spearheaded by Godfrey Broomes held off the ‘Black Team’ skippered by Lionel Holder 19-10.

The weekend activity was the start of a series of matches and tournaments geared towards preparing a national team for overseas assignments.

According to a member of the coaching staff, there will be 7s, and 10s tournaments involving players in training for the national team and other club members.