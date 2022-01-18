Sea defences must be given priority over other future infrastructural projects

Dear Editor,

There was a recent article in the press stating the cost to complete sea defence works. The cost was close to $1M GYD per meter. The cost of the sea walls in the Netherlands in 1953 was $2.5B USD for a coastline twice as long as ours. In today’s dollars that cost is approximately 10 times what it was, and conditions of the sea and climate have also worsened. This means, at a minimum, Guyana would have to spend $12.5B USD on the sea walls along the coastline. A price that we should be willing to pay to get the job done correctly. In addition, the Dutch also revitalized a system of dikes and dams via the Deltaplan which covered 3700 KM and uses windmill pumps to manage the sea water. Given our consistent coastal winds, the use of these pumps would also be beneficial to our system. These are all additional costs that must also be considered. The results have been stellar and the Dutch have plans to further improve their sea defence system to prevent flooding. What was a once every 100 year flood, is now once every 1250 years, considering today’s climate.

Keeping in mind the current frequency and severity of the flooding that is occurring along our coastline, we must restructure the infrastructure and budget strategy to reflect this urgent need. Borrowing against future oil earnings is not out of the question, but those funds must be earmarked for such a project, which is focused on building up our sea defences and improving our sea water management system. This must be given priority over other infrastructure needs, otherwise the new roads and new homes will be flooded, defeating the purpose of the investment. The Dutch engineering and construction firms that were involved in the Nether-lands Deltaplan have the experience and capabilities to develop and implement such a major improvement plan along our coastline, and as a nation we should proceed in this direction.

Our local businesses who are in their infancy and entering this type of engineering and construction area should also be allowed to learn from the Dutch companies chosen to lead this project. Maintenance of the system will be easier as a result of developing this local knowledge. The current administration has many good intentions and would like to do many things to help our people, but we must continue to make the necessary sacrifices to ensure that our priorities are established. Thus laying a strong foundation that will eliminate the threat of Climate Change, which is currently the greatest threat faced by our nation.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana