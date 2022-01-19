Arjoon in new court battle over benefits from NBS

Fifteen years on, former manager Maurice Arjoon is still engaged in a court battle for severance and other benefits owed by the New Building Society (NBS) which has been found to have wrongfully dismissed him back in 2007.

Following the conclusion of a lengthy High Court trial, the hearing of a summons before a single judge in Chamber at the Court of Appeal and a dramatic attempt four years ago to levy on the Society’s assets to satisfy judgments awarded to him, Arjoon has now found himself defending his claim against the NBS before the full Bench of the appellate court.

At a hearing on Monday morning, his attorney Edward Luckhoo SC, vehemently argued that no evidence had been presented to substantiate that his client had committed any misconduct and should not have been dismissed.