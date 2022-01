The trial of Sedley Liver-pool who is accused of killing Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman back in 2015, has been set to commence on Monday January 24th, before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown.

The jury that will be hearing the case was empaneled shortly after the opening of the Demerara criminal session yesterday morning.

The charge against Liverpool is that on June 1st, 2015, he murdered Lanferman, 23, at Lot 37 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.